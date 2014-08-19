FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea end-Q2 short-term external debt ratio edges up
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 19, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

S.Korea end-Q2 short-term external debt ratio edges up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - South Korea’s ratio of short-term external debt to its foreign reserves edged up in the second quarter on the increased strength of the local currency against the dollar during that period as well as offshore demand for won-denominated bonds.

The ratio of short-term external debt edged up to 35.9 percent of the country’s foreign reserves as of the end of June from a 34.9 percent ratio at the end of March, data from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday.

Short-term external debt owed by South Korea inched up to $131.8 billion by the end of the second quarter this year from $123.8 billion three months prior, while foreign reserves stood at $366.6 billion at end-June, up from $354.3 billion at end-March.

The won rose more than 5 percent during the second quarter, driven by an uninterrupted string of current account surpluses and improving economic fundamentals.

The central bank data also attributed the rise in short-term external debt to onshore demand for foreign currency funds, similar to reasons behind increases in the first quarter.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy had the world’s seventh-largest foreign reserves as of the end of June.

Total external debt carried by South Korea was $442.2 billion by the end of June from $425.4 billion at the end of March, the data showed. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.