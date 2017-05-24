FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's short-term external debt burden edges up in Q1
May 24, 2017 / 3:00 AM / 3 months ago

South Korea's short-term external debt burden edges up in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - The ratio of South Korea's short-term external debt to foreign exchange reserves inched up to 30.7 percent in the March quarter from 28.3 percent in the last quarter of 2016, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Short-term external debt increased to $115.4 billion by end-March from $105.2 billion at the end of December, while foreign reserves increased to $375.3 billion from $371.1 billion over the period, the Bank of Korea data showed.

The total amount of foreign debt jumped to $405.7 billion in the March quarter from $380.9 billion.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

