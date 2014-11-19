FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's short-term foreign debt ratio falls in Q3
November 19, 2014 / 11:21 PM / 3 years ago

South Korea's short-term foreign debt ratio falls in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 20 (Reuters) - South Korea’s short-term external debt burden eased over the past quarter, central bank data showed on Thursday, indicating Asia’s fourth-largest economy should be less vulnerable than before to global market turmoil.

South Korea’s short-term external debt fell to $126.1 billion by the end of September from $131.8 billion three months earlier, while foreign reserves dipped to $364.4 billion from $366.5 billion over the period, according to the Bank of Korea.

As a result, the ratio of short-term foreign debt to reserves declined to 34.6 percent from 35.9 percent. Total external debt also fell to $429.1 billion by the end of September from $442.2 billion at the end of June. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

