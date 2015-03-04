FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea short-term external debt burden falls in Q4
March 4, 2015

S.Korea short-term external debt burden falls in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - South Korea’s ratio of short-term external debt to foreign reserves fell to 31.7 percent by the end of December from 33.3 percent three months before, marking the lowest level in nearly a decade, data showed on Thursday.

Short-term external debt fell to $115.3 billion by the end of December from a revised $121.5 billion at the end of September, while foreign reserves edged down to $363.6 billion from $364.4 billion, the finance ministry data showed.

The latest ratio of short-term external debt to foreign reserves was the lowest since 31.5 percent at the end of June 2005. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
