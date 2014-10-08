S.Korea dollar bank deposits decline in Sept, yuan edges up

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s dollar deposits fell in September to their lowest level since January, central bank data showed on Wednesday, as companies paid back their foreign currency debts ahead of quarterly settlements.

Dollar deposits fell $4.9 billion in September to a total of $37.2 billion, the Bank of Korea said in a statement, accounting for 58.4 percent of all foreign currency bank deposits in South Korea - the lowest percentage for the dollar on record.

A central bank official said similar declines in dollar deposits had been observed every quarter, but he refrained from saying whether the declining dollar percentage was a concern for the central bank.

Meanwhile, deposits in the yuan edged up by $380 million in September to $20.4 billion, the same central bank data showed, slowing from a rise of $3.8 billion in the previous month. The yuan accounted for 32.0 percent of all foreign currency deposits in September.

As a whole, foreign currency deposits in South Korea stood at $63.7 billion at end-September, down from $68.6 billion in August. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)