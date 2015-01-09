FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea's dollar, yuan deposits fall in December
January 9, 2015 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

South Korea's dollar, yuan deposits fall in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - South Korea’s dollar and yuan deposits both fell in December for a second straight month as some bank deposits were withdrawn upon maturity last month, central bank data showed on Friday.

Dollar deposits in South Korea fell $2.03 billion last month to $36.0 billion, the Bank of Korea said in a statement, which was the lowest level seen since end-December 2013.

A central bank official said foreign exchange deposits tend to decline towards the end of the year on portfolio adjustments.

Deposits in the Chinese yuan also declined in December by $0.47 billion to a five-month low of $19.37 billion, the same data said.

Due to the declines, foreign-exchange deposits as a whole in December fell $2.73 billion to $61.11 billion.

Dollar deposits accounted for 58.9 percent of all foreign-exchange deposits in South Korea as of end-December, while deposits in the yuan accounted for 31.7 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

