FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea May foreign exchange bank deposits slip vs April
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2015 / 3:01 AM / 2 years ago

South Korea May foreign exchange bank deposits slip vs April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 5 (Reuters) - South Korea’s foreign exchange bank deposits in May fell from an eight-month high as companies withdrew dollars for trade payments and direct foreign investment, central bank data showed on Friday.

Foreign exchange bank deposits slipped $3.29 billion from the previous month to $64.75 billion in May, the Bank of Korea said.

Dollar deposits inched down $2.19 billion in May to $39.40 billion while yuan deposits edged down $0.75 billion to $19.07 over the same period.

The Bank of Korea statement attributed the decline in yuan deposits to some deposits maturing.

Non-financial businesses withdrew the most money from their foreign exchange bank accounts last month, the data showed, followed by non-bank financials and public institutions.

Dollar deposits accounted for 60.8 percent of all foreign exchange bank deposits as of end-May, while the yuan accounted for 29.5 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.