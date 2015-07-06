FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea June foreign exchange bank deposits edge down for 2nd mth
July 6, 2015

South Korea June foreign exchange bank deposits edge down for 2nd mth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange bank deposits in South Korea fell for a second month in June, central bank data showed on Monday, as some public institutions dipped into their deposits for payments, including import fees.

Total deposits edged down $80 million to $64.7 billion as of the end of June, the Bank of Korea said in a statement, bringing the overall amount to the lowest since March this year.

Dollar deposits rose $0.6 billion in June to $40.0 billion while those denominated in the yuan fell $0.6 billion to $18.5 billion last month. The central bank attributed the decline in yuan deposits to the maturation of some accounts.

Among all foreign exchange deposits, those held by non-bank financials and private firms rose by $0.6 billion and $0.3 billion in June respectively, but those carried by public institutions fell $1.0 billion.

As of the end of last month, deposits in the dollar accounted for 61.9 percent of all foreign exchange bank deposits, while the yuan accounted for 28.6 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
