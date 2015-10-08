S.Korea Sept fx bank deposits fall for 5th mth to over 1-year low

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - South Korea’s foreign exchange bank deposits fell for a fifth straight month in September to their lowest level in over a year as yuan deposits continued to decline, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Foreign exchange bank deposits stood at $59.19 billion as of end-September, the Bank of Korea said in a statement, down $0.50 billion from August. This was the lowest level since end-June last year.

According to a breakdown of the data, dollar bank deposits rose for a fourth consecutive month by $0.76 billion to a record-high $43.47 billion in September as public firms and non-financial companies deposited dollars in accounts for future payments.

Yuan deposits fell for a fifth straight month, slipping $1.20 billion to $9.43 billion last month. This was the lowest level seen since end-March last year.

Deposits denominated in the yuan continued to decline as investors did not roll over matured deposits due to ebbing demand for the Chinese currency, the BOK said.

As of end-September, dollar deposits accounted for 73.4 percent of all foreign-exchange deposits and the yuan accounted for 15.9 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)