S.Korea Oct fx bank deposits rise vs Sept

SEOUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Korea’s foreign exchange bank deposits rose in October after falling for five straight months, central bank data showed on Tuesday, as local businesses hoarded cash for trade settlements.

Foreign exchange bank deposits stood at $63.40 billion as of end-October, the Bank of Korea said in a statement, up $4.21 billion from the previous month.

According to a breakdown of the data, dollar bank deposits rose for a fifth consecutive month by $5.98 billion to a new record-high $49.45 billion in October as non-financial companies piled up dollars.

Yuan deposits declined for a sixth month, inching down $2.24 billion to $7.19 billion in October. This was the lowest level seen since end-December in 2013, according to the central bank.

As of the end of last month, dollar deposits accounted for 78.0 percent of all foreign-exchange deposits and the yuan accounted for 11.3 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)