S.Korea end-Dec FX bank deposits hit 20-month low on year-end payments

SEOUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s foreign exchange bank deposits slipped to their lowest level in 20 months in December last year, the central bank said on Monday, as businesses withdrew funds for year-end settlements.

Foreign exchange bank deposits declined for a second straight month, dropping $3.78 billion to $58.53 billion at the end of December, which was the lowest level since end-April 2014, Bank of Korea data showed.

Dollar deposits fell $1.37 billion in December to $47.25 billion, a three-month low, while bank deposits denominated in Chinese yuan slipped $1.88 billion to $4.68 billion over the same period.

As of the end of last month, yuan deposits stood at their lowest level since end-November 2013. The central bank attributed the fall in yuan deposits to a sustained lack of investor interest in the currency, without elaborating.

Dollar deposits accounted for 80.7 percent of all foreign exchange bank deposits in South Korea at end-December, while yuan-denominated deposits accounted for 8.0 percent.

Foreign bank deposits at the end of 2015 were $2.58 billion less than end-2014, the central bank said. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)