August 17, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

S.Korea foreign currency deposit rise to 15-mth high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in July rose to their highest in 15 months, central bank data showed on Wednesday, as deposits in dollars increased for trade settlement and investment purposes.

Foreign exchange bank deposits stood at $66.23 billion at end-July, the Bank of Korea said, up $6.62 billion from the previous month.

Dollar deposits rose $5.74 billion to $55.74 billion, hitting a record high, while deposits denominated in the euro also jumped by $540 million - the fastest pace since December of 2008 - to $3.27 billion.

The central bank noted a significant jump in dollar deposits among individual savers, which grew at the fastest pace on record in July.

The won gained about 4.8 percent against the dollar since July 1, which may have presented a buying opportunity for the dollar.

Dollar deposits accounted for 57.4 percent of all foreign exchange deposits among South Korean residents last month, while those denominated in the euro and the yuan stood at 4.9 percent, and 3 percent respectively. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
