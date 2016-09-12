FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
S.Korea fx bank deposits rise for third straight month in August
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

S.Korea fx bank deposits rise for third straight month in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange bank deposits in South Korea rose for a third month and reached a 16-month high in August, central bank data showed on Monday, as dollar deposits for investment purposes continued to increase.

Total foreign exchange deposits climbed $1.11 billion from the previous month to $67.34 billion at end-August, the Bank of Korea said, posting the biggest balance since April 2015.

Dollar deposits rose $1.18 billion to $56.92 billion, hitting a record high, while deposits in the euro and the yuan fell.

Of the increase in dollar deposits, $810 million was added to individuals' savings accounts, reflecting the dollar-buying opportunity created by the 3.6 percent gain in the won against the dollar since July.

Dollar holdings accounted for 84.5 percent of all foreign exchange deposits among South Korean residents last month. Deposits of euro and the yuan were 4.6 percent and 2.8 percent respectively. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.