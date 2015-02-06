FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea dollar deposits rise in January as yuan deposits fall
February 6, 2015

South Korea dollar deposits rise in January as yuan deposits fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s foreign exchange bank deposits as a whole rose in January, central bank data showed on Friday, with U.S. dollar deposits climbing considerably while yuan holdings fell.

The central bank said the decline in yuan holdings was due to accounts not being rolled over on maturity as depositors decided against re-investing in the Chinese currency.

Deposits denominated in yuan dropped $0.64 billion last month to $18.73 billion, the lowest level since July last year.

Dollar deposits rose $2.27 billion in January to $38.27 billion, the Bank of Korea said.

Corporate foreign exchange deposits rose by $2.01 billion to $57.22 billion, and privately-held deposits edged up by $0.03 billion to $5.93 billion in January.

Total foreign exchange deposits rose $2.04 billion to $63.15 billion at end-January. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
