S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits fall for 4th mth in Feb

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits fell for a fourth straight month in February to their lowest level in nearly two years, central bank data showed on Thursday. Foreign exchange bank deposits stood at $53.47 billion at the end of February, the Bank of Korea said, down from $55.60 billion in the previous month. This was the lowest since end-March 2014. A Bank of Korea official said the deposits mainly fell on a decline in dollar holdings as local companies withdrew them to pay for import settlements. Dollar deposits fell to $42.51 billion as of end-February from $44.16 billion, while deposits denominated in the yuan edged down to $4.34 billion from $4.40 billion over the same period. Deposits held by companies declined by $1.83 billion in February, while those held by private entities eased $0.3 billion. Companies held 87.7 percent of foreign exchange deposits as of the end of last month, the central bank said. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Yena Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)