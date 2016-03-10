FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits fall for 4th mth in Feb
March 10, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits fall for 4th mth in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange
bank deposits fell for a fourth straight month in February to
their lowest level in nearly two years, central bank data showed
on Thursday.
    Foreign exchange bank deposits stood at $53.47 billion at
the end of February, the Bank of Korea said, down from $55.60
billion in the previous month. This was the lowest since
end-March 2014.
    A Bank of Korea official said the deposits mainly fell on a
decline in dollar holdings as local companies withdrew them to
pay for import settlements.
    Dollar deposits fell to $42.51 billion as of end-February
from $44.16 billion, while deposits denominated in the yuan
edged down to $4.34 billion from $4.40 billion over the same
period.
    Deposits held by companies declined by $1.83 billion in
February, while those held by private entities eased $0.3
billion. Companies held 87.7 percent of foreign exchange
deposits as of the end of last month, the central bank said.

 (Reporting by Christine Kim and Yena Park; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
