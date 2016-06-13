FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea foreign currency bank deposits slip to 3-mth low in May
June 13, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

S.Korea foreign currency bank deposits slip to 3-mth low in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign currency bank deposits at end-May fell to their lowest level in three months, central bank data showed on Monday, falling by $5.19 billion to $56.85 billion.

The Bank of Korea said the decline was mainly due to state-run businesses withdrawing dollars to redeem maturing offshore bond debt.

In April, foreign exchange deposits had climbed to their highest in five months.

Dollar deposits declined by $4.78 billion to stand at $46.90 billion as of the end of May, a three-month low. It accounted for 82.5 percent of all foreign currency bank deposits.

Deposits denominated in yuan and yen both fell in May, declining to $1.61 billion and $3.40 billion respectively.

The yuan accounted for 2.8 percent of foreign currency deposits in May while the yen made up 6.0 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

