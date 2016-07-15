FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea foreign currency deposits gain in June vs May
July 15, 2016 / 3:01 AM / a year ago

S.Korea foreign currency deposits gain in June vs May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Foreign currency bank deposits in South Korea rose in June, central bank data showed on Friday, as some businesses appeared to stockpile dollars.

Total deposits edged up $2.8 billion to $59.6 billion as of end-June, the Bank of Korea said in a statement, the highest in two months.

Dollar deposits rose $3.1 billion in June to $50.0 billion while those denominated in the euro dropped $0.9 billion to $2.7 billion, the data showed.

Euro deposits fell because some institutional investors withdrew funds, the central bank said.

Meanwhile, yuan deposits rose in June after falling for two months by $0.3 billion to $1.9 billion as some foreign bank branches offered high-interest fixed deposit accounts, the BOK said.

At end-June dollar deposits in the accounted for 83.9 percent of all foreign exchange bank deposits, while the yuan accounted for 3.2 percent. Euro deposits accounted for 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

