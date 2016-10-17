FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
S.Korea Sept FX bank deposits fall after three months of rises
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 17, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 10 months ago

S.Korea Sept FX bank deposits fall after three months of rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 17 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits declined in September after rising for three straight months, central bank data showed on Monday, on a fall in dollar-denominated deposits.

The Bank of Korea said the total foreign exchange deposits fell to $66.50 billion in September, from $67.34 billion in August, which was a 16-month high.

Dollar deposits in September slipped to $56.52 billion from $56.92 billion as conglomerates withdrew cash to pay back debt, the statement said.

Foreign deposits held by corporates fell to $55.30 billion last month from $56.99 billion in August, while those held by individuals rose to $11.20 billion from $10.35 billion over the same period.

Deposits denominated in the dollar accounted for 85 percent of all deposits in September. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.