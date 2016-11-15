FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
S.Korea foreign currency bank deposits slip to 4-month low in October
November 15, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 9 months ago

S.Korea foreign currency bank deposits slip to 4-month low in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange deposits declined in October for a second month to their lowest level since June, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The Bank of Korea said in a statement foreign currency deposits fell by $4.68 billion to $61.82 billion in October, from $66.50 billion in September.

Dollar deposits in October dropped by $3.78 billion to $52.74 billion as corporations used their dollar deposits for trade settlements, the statement said. Just over 85 percent of all foreign currency bank deposits were in dollars.

Deposits denominated in yuan and yen both fell in October, declining to $1.09 billion and $3.49 billion respectively.

The yuan accounted for 1.8 percent of foreign currency deposits in October while the yen made up 5.6 percent.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

