3 months ago
S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits inch down in April
#Financials
May 16, 2017 / 3:02 AM / 3 months ago

S.Korea foreign exchange bank deposits inch down in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in April inched down from March's record high, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The Bank of Korea said total foreign exchange deposits declined by $3.15 billion to $67.39 billion, down from the highest on record of $70.54 billion in March.

Dollar deposits declined by $2.35 billion to $57.79 billion, while deposits in the yen dropped $490 million to $3.77 billion, the data showed. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

