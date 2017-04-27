FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
S.Korea raises 2017 export outlook, April shipments seen surging
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 27, 2017 / 2:00 AM / 4 months ago

S.Korea raises 2017 export outlook, April shipments seen surging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea on Thursday raised its export outlook for 2017, citing a pick-up in shipments of semiconductors, organic light emitting diode (OLED) display panels and cosmetics.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy now sees exports growing between 6 percent and 7 percent this year, far stronger than an earlier estimate of 2.9 percent.

The ministry said in a statement it expects April exports to surge around 20 percent from a year earlier, which would mark a sixth-straight month of gains. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.