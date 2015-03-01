S.Korea Feb exports to EU, China fall; shipments to US rise

SEOUL, March 1 (Reuters) - South Korean exports to the European Union fell 30.7 percent in February from a year earlier to mark the fastest decline since January 2012, government data showed on Sunday.

Shipments to China slipped by 7.7 percent in February while exports to the United States rose 7.4 percent, both in annual terms, the trade ministry data showed.

The data also showed exports last month rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier when excluding oil products and petrochemical products, while the average exports per working day were 9.3 percent higher than a year earlier. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)