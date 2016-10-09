S.Korea bonds see foreign outflows in Sept for 2nd mth, stocks in demand

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Foreigners offloaded South Korean bonds for a second consecutive month in September but snapped up stocks for the fourth month running, official data showed on Monday.

South Korean bonds saw foreign outflows worth 663 billion won ($594.75 million) in September, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), slightly less than the 917 billion won of debt foreigners unloaded in August.

The FSS attributed the outflows to a large number of bonds maturing last month, though foreigners continued to boost their investments in longer-term bonds with over 5 years to maturity.

Foreigners mainly offloaded monetary stabilisation bonds issued by the Bank of Korea to manage market liquidity, the data showed, while treasury bonds continued to attract demand.

The same FSS data said offshore investors bought South Korean shares for a fourth month in a row, purchasing 1.6 trillion won worth in September, less than 1.9 trillion won of equities they bought in August.

As of September, foreigners held 30.5 percent of all South Korean shares and 5.9 percent of bonds. ($1 = 1,114.7500 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)