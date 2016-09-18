FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Foreigners offloaded S.Korea bonds in August, bought stocks for 3rd month
September 18, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Foreigners offloaded S.Korea bonds in August, bought stocks for 3rd month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Foreign investors sold South Korean bonds in August but bought stocks for the third month in a row, official data showed on Monday.

Foreign investors lowered their bond holdings by a net 917.0 billion won ($819.35 million) in August, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), compared with inflows of 588.0 billion won in July.

Investors in Europe boosted their holdings by 0.6 trillion won, but those in Asia and the Americas sold off a combined 1.8 trillion won worth of South Korean bonds in August.

Foreign investors bought a net 1.9 trillion worth of South Korean shares in August, less than 4.1 trillion won worth they snapped up in July.

Demand for South Korean stocks was strongest from Europe, where investors bought 1.3 trillion won worth. Investors in Asia were alone in selling off shares last month, dumping 0.2 trillion won worth.

As of end-August, foreigners held 30.5 percent of South Korean stocks, the highest since April 2014, and 5.9 percent of its bonds, said the FSS, which does not provide explanations for the portfolio movements. ($1 = 1,119.1800 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

