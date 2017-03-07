FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2017 / 1:17 AM / 5 months ago

S.Korean bonds record biggest foreign inflow since 2009 in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Offshore investors boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds by the biggest amount since 2009 in February, official data showed on Tuesday, lured by a firmer won.

Bond holdings by foreign investors rose by a net 5.2 trillion won ($4.50 billion) in February, the biggest amount since 2009, according to Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) data.

It was the second month of bond inflows, with the won gaining 4.5 percent against the dollar this year. The FSS said a smaller amount of bonds maturing in February compared to recent months also helped increase the amount of net investment.

Foreign investors also snapped up a net 658 million won of shares in February.

$1 = 1,155.6000 won Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin

