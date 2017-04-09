FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
S.Korea bonds see 3rd mth of inflow in March, but pace slows
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 9, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 4 months ago

S.Korea bonds see 3rd mth of inflow in March, but pace slows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Foreign investors extended their buying spree of South Korean bonds for a third straight month in March, though the pace of purchase slowed compared to February, official data showed on Monday.

Bond holdings by foreign investors rose by a net 2.6 trillion won ($2.29 billion) in March, well behind the net 5.2 trillion won in February, which was the biggest jump since 2009, data from the Financial Supervisory Service showed.

Demand was strongest from Asia, as investors in the region purchased 1.4 trillion won worth of debt. Investors in the U.S. bought 0.4 trillion won, and those in the Middle East snapped up 0.3 trillion won worth of South Korean bonds.

By category, foreigners net increased their holdings of monetary stabilization bonds(MSB) by 2.9 trillion won, while they offloaded 0.3 trillion won of treasury bonds.

$1 = 1,133.4300 won Reporting by Cynthia Kim

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.