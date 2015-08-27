FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea will "flexibly" manage its capital controls - finmin
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 27, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea will "flexibly" manage its capital controls - finmin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The South Korean government is strengthening its monitoring of all financial markets in case global volatility rises, and it will actively respond to stabilise domestic ones if needed, the country’s finance minister said on Thursday.

This includes managing existing capital controls in a “flexible” manner, said Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan in a speech opening a treasury bond conference in Seoul.

He gave assurances here was no need to worry about capital flight from South Korea although there has been a slight decrease in inflows from offshore this year to buy Korean treasury bonds. But central banks in major economies have been steadily buying them, he added.

“We have seen foreign flows to treasury bonds decline a bit this year, but it is not a situation where we must worry over capital flight as we are seeing steady flows from major central banks and global funds,” Choi said.

The finance minister pointed out there was a chance external risks to the local economy could expand or become prolonged due to the pending rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and China’s decision to devaluate the yuan as well as that country’s economic slowdown.

South Korean stocks and bonds in July saw their biggest monthly outflow in four years, data from the country’s financial regulator showed earlier this month. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.