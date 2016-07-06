S.Korea bonds see foreign outflows in June, stocks bought

SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Foreigners took money out of South Korean bonds in June for the first time since February this year, official data showed on Wednesday, while stocks saw inflows over the same period.

Britain's vote to leave the European Union had little effect on fund flows, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.

Offshore investors lowered their bond holdings by 2.7 trillion won ($2.32 billion) in June, after boosting them by 888 billion won in May.

This fall in holdings was mainly due to a large number of bonds maturing in June. The FSS said 4.9 trillion won worth of bonds matured last month.

After the Brexit vote, foreigners were seen selling bonds for just one day, June 28, and buying until the end of the month. British-based investors ended up cutting their bond holdings by just 36 million won in the six days after the Brexit vote.

As of end-June, U.K. investors held 1.3 trillion won worth of South Korean bonds, which was 1.4 percent of all offshore holdings, the FSS said. Foreigners held 6.0 percent of all bonds in South Korea as of the end of last month.

The same FSS data showed foreigners bought 466 billion won worth of South Korean shares in June after they sold 142 billion won worth in May.

After the Brexit vote, investors were seen dumping shares from June 24 to 28. Afterwards they started buying shares again, the FSS said.

Both South Korean stocks and bonds saw inflows on July 1. ($1 = 1,164.0300 won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)