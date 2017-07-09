SEOUL, July 10 Offshore investors continued
their purchases of South Korean bonds for six months in a row in
June and stock holdings hit an all-time high, official data
showed on Monday, as firming exports supported the economic
recovery.
Foreign investors' bond holdings rose by a net 1.6 trillion
won ($1.39 billion) in June, less than the 2.1 trillion won net
increase in May, the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) said.
The surge in investment comes amid double-digit growth in
exports. South Korea's exports grew for the sixth month in a row
in June, offsetting tepid manufacturing activity as normalising
global demand continued to boost sales of memory chips and
petrochemical products.
At the end of June, investors in Asia held 41.7 trillion won
worth of South Korean bonds, making them the biggest holders.
Investors in Europe held 35.6 trillion won worth of bonds while
those in North America held 13.1 trillion.
By category, investors mainly purchased monetary
stabilisaton bonds (MSBs), worth 1.5 trillion won, and bought
0.2 trillion won worth of treasury bonds.
Foreign investors' holdings in stocks hit a record high of
597.7 trillion won as they continued to buy South Korean stocks
for the seventh consecutive month. They purchased a net 1.8
trillion won worth during June.
($1 = 1,154.0800 won)
(Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)