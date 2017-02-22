FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
UPDATE 1-S.Korea cbank's lower 2016 FX forward positions hint at less intervention
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 22, 2017 / 5:35 AM / 6 months ago

UPDATE 1-S.Korea cbank's lower 2016 FX forward positions hint at less intervention

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds foreign exchange reserves data)

SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank held the smallest amount of foreign exchange currency forward positions last year since end-2012, data from the International Monetary Fund showed, in a sign the bank may have intervened less to weaken the won for trade competitiveness.

According to the IMF data, South Korea's long positions in forwards in foreign currencies in regard to the won stood at $39.71 billion at the end of 2016.

This was the smallest since end-2012 and down $11.89 billion from $51.68 billion seen at end-2015.

Last year, the won fell 3 percent against the surging dollar, its third straight year of depreciation versus the greenback.

But so far this year it has gained nearly 6 percent, as emerging market currencies get a boost from a pause in the dollar.

The data is usually used by analysts and traders to try and calculate how much the Bank of Korea intervenes in the foreign exchange market.

Foreign exchange reserves, which can also be a gauge of intervention, rose $3.14 billion in 2016 to a record $371.10 billion, after a $4.37 billion rise in 2015.

The central bank does not disclose details or confirm traders' suspicions of intervention.

But South Korean foreign exchange authorities say they conduct market smoothing activities against extreme one-sidedness or herd behaviour in the market.

The data, updated monthly, also showed the forwards positions declined considerably over the course of November and December, coinciding with the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and his taking office.

The Bank of Korea declined to comment on the data or whether it had intervened, while a foreign exchange official said it was "too hasty" to give meaning to recent movement in the positions.

South Korean officials, including the finance minister, have been vehement that the country will not be named as a currency manipulator in the U.S. Treasury's report on foreign exchange policies of major trading partners expected in April. (Reporting by Yena Park; Writing and additional reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.