Bank of Korea official says private consumption recovering, not high
April 23, 2015

Bank of Korea official says private consumption recovering, not high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - Private consumption in South Korea has recovered slightly but growth in the sector cannot be seen as high, a Bank of Korea official said on Thursday following the release of first-quarter growth figures.

“We are still in the process of recovering but it is hard to say that activity has risen greatly,” said Jeon Seung-cheol, director general of the Bank of Korea’s economic statistics department.

Jeon was referring to domestic consumption which rose 0.6 percent on a quarterly basis in the January-March quarter, compared to 0.5 percent growth in October to December last year. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

