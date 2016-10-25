FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Bank of Korea says Q3 GDP manufacturing weakness due to Samsung, Hyundai
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 25, 2016 / 12:30 AM / 10 months ago

Bank of Korea says Q3 GDP manufacturing weakness due to Samsung, Hyundai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Tuesday the weakness seen in third quarter GDP growth data was largely due to the scrapping of Samsung Electronic Co Ltd's Galaxy Note 7 and Hyundai Motor's strikes.

"When you take away the effects from Samsung and Hyundai, third-quarter growth was considerably better than expected," said Chung Kyu-il, a director at the Bank of Korea.

Chung added the economic effects of Samsung Elec's decision to scrap the Note 7 were nearly all reflected in third quarter GDP data.

Gross domestic product grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent over July-September versus the second quarter, the Bank of Korea estimated, ticking down from a 0.8 percent quarterly rise but faster than 0.5 percent growth in the March quarter. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.