FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea finmin says growth seen above 1 pct in Q2 qtr/qtr
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea finmin says growth seen above 1 pct in Q2 qtr/qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEJU, SOUTH KOREA, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said there are no signs of a firm economic recovery yet in Asia’s fourth-largest economy, but added that sequential growth in the second quarter would come in above 1 percent.

Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan also told reporters that much of the first quarter growth was affected by weakness in the October-December period of last year.

His comments, made on Jeju Island, came a day after the Bank of Korea said the economy in the March quarter expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in sequential terms. (Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.