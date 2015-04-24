S.Korea finmin says growth seen above 1 pct in Q2 qtr/qtr

JEJU, SOUTH KOREA, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said there are no signs of a firm economic recovery yet in Asia’s fourth-largest economy, but added that sequential growth in the second quarter would come in above 1 percent.

Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan also told reporters that much of the first quarter growth was affected by weakness in the October-December period of last year.

His comments, made on Jeju Island, came a day after the Bank of Korea said the economy in the March quarter expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in sequential terms. (Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)