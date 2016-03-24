FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Q4 GDP growth revised up on construction spending
March 24, 2016

S.Korea Q4 GDP growth revised up on construction spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s economy grew a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent during the final three months of last year over the previous quarter, revised central bank data showed on Friday, slightly faster than an earlier estimate.

It was better than a 0.6 percent rise estimated by the Bank of Korea in late January, although still slower than a revised 1.2 percent gain recorded for the quarter to September, the central bank data showed.

The upward revision owed mostly to the fact that construction spending turned out to have contracted less than earlier estimated, the data showed.

Over a year earlier, Asia’s fourth-largest economy grew a revised 3.1 percent during the quarter to December, also up a notch from a 3.0 percent increase estimated earlier.

For the whole of last year, South Korea’s trade-reliant economy grew by 2.6 percent, the revised data showed, the same as the earlier estimate. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)

