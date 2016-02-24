S.Korea says recent surge in household debt helpful to economic recovery

SEOUL, Feb 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s recent surge in household debt has supported the economy’s recovery by boosting real estate transactions and propping up spending, the finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry said household debt growth this year is expected to slow in volume while there’s likely to be continued improvement in the quality of loans.

The ministry statement was released after Bank of Korea data earlier in the day showed household credit in the fourth quarter rose at its fastest pace in nearly 9 years.