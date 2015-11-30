S.Korea Nov house prices gain for 27th month - bank data

SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s house prices rose 0.43 percent in November from the previous month, extending their successive winning streak into a 27th month, data from a leading local mortgage lender showed on Monday.

The data that Kookmin Bank published on its website also showed its composite house transactions price index was 4.42 percent higher in November than a year earlier, marking the fastest annual growth since March 2012.

The bank’s house price data is used as an official indicator in South Korea. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)