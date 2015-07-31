FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea July house prices rise for 23rd month - bank data
July 31, 2015

S.Korea July house prices rise for 23rd month - bank data

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - House prices in South Korea rose for a 23rd consecutive month in July over June, bringing their annual growth to the highest in more than three years, data from a top local mortgage lender showed on Friday.

Kookmin Bank’s composite housing purchase price index rose 0.42 percent in July over the previous month and by 3.67 percent from a year earlier.

The annual gain was the fastest since April 2012, the bank’s data showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

