South Korea house prices rise for 26th straight month

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Korean house prices rose for a 26th straight month in October, although the pace of increases dipped to the slowest in eight months, data from the country’s top mortgage lender showed on Friday.

The Kookmin Bank data showed its composite housing transaction price index rose 0.34 percent in October from August, less than a 0.47 percent gain in September and the slowest increase since February’s 0.23 percent increase.

Still, house price growth accelerated on an annual basis to 4.19 percent in October compared with a year earlier, after a 4.14 percent increase in September, the data showed.