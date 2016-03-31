S.Korea March house prices gain for 31st mth but at slower pace

SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s house prices rose for the 31st straight month in March but the rate of growth slowed for a fourth consecutive month, data from the country’s top mortgage lender showed on Friday.

Kookmin Bank data showed the house transactions price index edged up 0.03 percent in March from the previous month and by 3.81 percent from a year earlier. In February housing prices rose 0.07 percent in monthly terms and 4.20 percent from a year earlier.

In monthly terms, March’s rise was the slowest since August 2013. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)