S.Korea Feb house prices up, but pace slows - lender

SEOUL, March 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s house prices posted their 30th month of uninterrupted gains in February but the pace of increase slowed from January, data from the country’s top mortgage lender showed on Tuesday.

Data from Kookmin Bank showed the house transactions price index rose 0.07 percent in February from the previous month and by 4.20 percent from a year earlier. In January, the index rose 0.08 percent on-month and by 4.37 percent on-year. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)