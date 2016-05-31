S.Korea May house prices rise at slowest pace in a year -Kookmin Bank

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s house prices rose at their slowest pace in a year in May, data from the country’s top mortgage lender showed on Wednesday.

Kookmin Bank data showed the house transactions price index rose 0.07 percent in May from the previous month and 3.03 percent from a year earlier. In annual terms, this was the slowest rise since May last year.

In April, housing prices rose 0.04 percent in monthly terms and 3.34 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)