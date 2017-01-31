FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea house price growth cools for 13th month in January -Kookmin
January 31, 2017 / 11:40 PM / 7 months ago

S.Korea house price growth cools for 13th month in January -Kookmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's annual house price growth slowed for a 13th consecutive month in January, data from the country's top mortgage lender showed on Wednesday, marking the smallest rise since March 2014.

Kookmin Bank's composite housing purchase price index rose 1.29 percent in January from a year earlier and 0.02 percent from the previous month.

In monthly terms, housing prices posted the slowest growth since they fell 0.04 percent in August 2013, the data showed. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)

