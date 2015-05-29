South Korea's May housing prices rise for 21st month

SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s housing prices in May rose for a 21st consecutive month over the prior month, taking annual growth to the fastest in nearly three years, data from a top mortgage lender showed on Friday.

Kookmin Bank’s housing purchase price composite index rose 0.37 percent in May from April, extending its gaining streak that started in September 2013. Over a year earlier, the index rose 2.93 percent, the strongest since June 2012.