FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea Oct housing prices up most in nearly 3 yrs - data
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 31, 2014 / 9:54 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea Oct housing prices up most in nearly 3 yrs - data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Housing prices across South Korea rose 0.29 percent in October from September, the sharpest gain in nearly three years and the 14th consecutive monthly increase, data from the country’s top mortgage lender showed on Friday.

This follows a 0.27 percent rise in September and marked the fastest growth since a 0.40 percent gain in November 2011, according to data that Kookmin Bank posted on its website.

On an annual basis house prices rose at their fastest since July 2012, according to the bank’s index. The index was up 2.08 percent in October from a year earlier, following a gain of 1.99 percent in September.

Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.