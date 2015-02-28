South Korea February house prices rise for 18th month

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korean house prices rose in February for the 18th month running and by the fastest annual pace in 31 months, private sector data showed on Saturday, backing government optimism for the economy’s sustained recovery.

The data that Kookmin Bank, the top local mortgage lender, published on its website showed the composite housing price index rose 0.23 percent in February from January and by 2.19 percent from a year before.

South Korea’s house prices have gained every month since September 2013 and February’s annual growth marked the fastest pace since a 2.51 percent increase in July 2012. House prices rose 2.10 percent last year after a 0.37 percent gain in 2013.

The country implemented a series of stimulus measures late last year, including billions of dollars worth of public spending plans and two interest rate cuts, to keep Asia’s fourth-largest economy on the recovery track.

Economists expect at least one more cut in the central bank’s policy interest rate by June, but Bank of Korea and government officials have until now refused to signal that a further rate cut is imminent.

Policymakers in South Korea are especially concerned about the recently accelerating growth in household debt led by mortgage borrowings as the heavy consumer debt burden has been widely cited as a top risk for the country.

The central bank’s quarterly data showed on Thursday mortgage loans owed by households grew 3.2 percent by the end of December from three months before and by 10.2 percent from a year earlier, both setting records.

The finance ministry has recently been talking up the country’s economic prospects and analysts take the government’s optimistic remarks as indicating it does not want a further interest rate cut. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Stephen Powell)