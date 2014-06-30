FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea June housing prices up for 10th month - bank data
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 30, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea June housing prices up for 10th month - bank data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - Housing prices across South Korea rose for a tenth consecutive month in June, bringing their annual growth rate to the highest in nearly two years, data from the country’s top mortgage lender showed on Monday.

Kookmin Bank's housing price index rose 0.07 percent in June from the previous month, the same as in May and the tenth monthly gain in a row, according to data that the bank published on its website (www.kbstar.com).

Compared with a year before, housing prices in June were up 1.49 percent, accelerating from a 1.38 percent annual gain in May and setting the fastest annual pace since 1.90 percent in August 2012, the data showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.