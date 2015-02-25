FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea finance minister says housing market showing positive signs
February 25, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

S.Korea finance minister says housing market showing positive signs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s housing market has been showing positive signs since the start of the year, thanks to government measures to boost real estate transactions, the finance minister said on Wednesday.

“We are seeing the housing market normalise on the back of government policies from last year as prices stabilise while the number of transactions increase,” Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said in Seoul during a meeting with other government ministers.

“This year we are seeing positive momentum as new housing transactions become active.”

Data from Kookmin Bank, the country’s top mortgage lender, showed on Wednesday that apartment prices across the country rose 2.54 percent in February from a year earlier, marking the fastest annual gain since July 2012. Kookmin is due to release broader monthly housing price data on March 2. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)

