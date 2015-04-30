FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea housing prices rise for 20th month in April - lender
April 30, 2015 / 1:10 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea housing prices rise for 20th month in April - lender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s leading housing price indicator extended its run of gains to a 20th consecutive month in April, with annual growth hitting the fastest in nearly three years, a top lender’s figures showed on Thursday.

The housing purchase price composite index from Kookmin Bank, South Korea’s leading mortgage lender, rose 0.49 percent in April from March, marking the fastest gain since a 0.55 percent increase in September 2011.

The index gained 2.62 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual growth since a 3.04 percent gain in June 2012, the data showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)

