FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
S.Korea says export recovery to continue, consumption remains weak
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 9, 2017 / 1:00 AM / 5 months ago

S.Korea says export recovery to continue, consumption remains weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's exports will continue to recover with improving factory production and investment activities, even as domestic demand remains weak amid political uncertainties, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Shipments of semiconductors and electronic components are driving the exports recovery, while sluggish domestic demand is holding back the overall growth, the ministry said in its monthly assessment of the economy.

The ministry added the economy faces uncertainties such as the anticipated interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and political uncertainties at home.

On Friday, the Constitutional Court is due to uphold or dismiss parliament's impeachment of President Park Geun-hye over an influence-peddling scandal involving a long-time friend Choi Soon-sil.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.