S.Korea economic recovery strengthening recently -finance minister
April 3, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea economic recovery strengthening recently -finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 3 (Reuters) - South Korea’s economic indicators were not satisfactory in the first quarter but signs of recovery strengthened through March and into the start of April, the finance minister said on Friday.

Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan made the comments during a meeting with ministry officials where he expressed hopes the strengthening recovery would result in more private consumption.

The remarks come just a week before the Bank of Korea’s next policy meeting and a day after Choi said the local economy is showing signs of recovery. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

